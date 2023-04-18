X

TJ Friedl helps Reds beat Rays 8-1 after Greene injury

By JEFF WALLNER, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
TJ Friedl drove in four runs, and Cincinnati beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 after Reds right-hander Hunter Greene departed with a leg injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — TJ Friedl drove in four runs, and Cincinnati beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 on Monday night after Reds right-hander Hunter Greene departed with a leg injury.

Kevin Newman homered for Cincinnati, and Nick Senzel scored two runs. The Reds won the opener of the three-game interleague series after losing 14-3 to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Tampa Bay lost for the third time in four games since its 13-0 start. Josh Lowe homered for the Rays, and Randy Arozarena and Harold Ramírez each had two hits.

Greene surrendered a leadoff double in the third before he was struck by Yandy Díaz's comebacker. The 23-year-old right-hander stayed in after he was evaluated by a trainer and tossed a few warmup pitches.

But Greene, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, departed after the inning. He averaged 96.8 mph for 21 fastballs, down from a season average of 99.5 mph.

Greene, who started on opening day, was diagnosed with a right tibia contusion. X-rays were negative.

