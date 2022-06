Title IX: Icons warn of complacency amid law's success

“I don't know where we would be today without Title IX," Stiff said.

The icons of the game also agree more work remains even after 50 years.

“There’s a lot of battles, but we’re not fighting them," said Ryan, who coached Virginia to three straight Final Fours. “And that’s one of the problems. I think because of the money that’s come into the game, it becomes harder for a coach to kind of put themselves out there. And I think even though they know who’s going to win, they just don’t do it as much.”

At least one of Ryan's former players has been outspoken. Dawn Staley, now the highest-paid coach in the Southeastern Conference, is front and center helping fight for equity while leading South Carolina to two national championships.

For Sharp and Ryan, they worked their way through the nascent days of Title IX to the heights of women’s basketball.

Sharp played at Wayland Baptist, a Texas college giving scholarships as early as the 1950s that a local company flew to games. So while most women's programs could only dream of flying to road games, it was nothing new for Sharp when she became coach at Texas Tech in 1982. Sharp's Red Raiders played a national schedule with flights to Tennessee and Stanford.

At Virginia, Ryan had to stay awake to drive the van home from road games. Virginia started with one scholarship for basketball with the first player leaving after a year to care for her sick father. In 1978, Dori Gamble shared that scholarship with Hall of Famer Val Ackerman, currently commissioner of the Big East and the first president of the WNBA.

Using Title IX meant picking battles to get more athletic gear, equipment and facilities for female athletes.

One of Ryan's biggest battles was for athletic bras.

Virginia cited a price of $32 apiece to avoid buying them for all women's sports until Ryan pushed back with studies about women's health along with a petition backed by all coaches, including football coach George Welsh. After she won, Pat Summitt, Kay Yow, Jody Conradt and Tara VanDerveer all called for guidance to help wage their own fights.

And probably surprising to many, the fight for athletic bras continues.

“Still today women athletes are not provided in their regular gear athletic bras," Ryan said. "They’re not provided it at all, which is ridiculous. And it’s crazy that they’re not provided enough funding to be able to buy them.”

Antonelli, who played basketball for Yow at North Carolina State, started the first TV broadcasts of women's games at Ohio State as director of marketing in the 1990s that boosted her own 30-plus year career as a broadcaster. She sees plenty of room for women's sports to grow — as long as the money for diversity, equity and inclusion is used appropriately.

“It should go to women’s sports,” Antonelli said. "There’s more opportunities for girls to play now than they’ve ever played then there’s ever been now. They’re not all playing my sport, but they are playing. And that’s important because we know what value sport brings, what it teaches.”

Stiff said growing the TV audience is one of the next steps for women’s sports, and time slots are important to that growth.

“If you build it, they will come,” said Stiff, who spent more than 30 years at ESPN and got the Tennessee-UConn rivalry started, broadcasting the schools' first meeting in 1995. “And you can point to the NCAA women’s semifinals that got moved from ESPN2 to ESPN. Why was that? It out-rated the NBA in that window for two years. Two years. We out-rated the NBA regular season, Friday night games. So we move it over, and look at the ratings.”

A 2021 Hall of Fame inductee, Stiff currently is involved with the Demand IX campaign with the Women's Sports Foundation in an effort to educate people and and get help to protect and support Title IX.

Sharp said education remains vital to Title IX because the law is almost a victim of its own success. The coach said just go into any university or high school and ask students about Title IX, and many won't know what it means.

“Is that a good thing? Sharp said. ”In some ways, yes, because they haven’t had to fight those battles. It means that they have felt equity probably in their lives. But on the other hand, if you get too far away from it, then there are going to be some opportunities for people not to stay on course with what is the right thing to do.”

FILE - Texas Tech head coach Marsha Sharp waves the cut net, left, and Texas Tech's Sheryl Swoopes leaps with joy, right, after Texas Tech defeated Ohio State 84-82 in the finals of the NCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball Championship, Sunday, April 4, 1993, in Atlanta, Ga. The woman who coached Sheryl Swoopes and Texas Tech to the 1993 national championship and a handful of other Hall of Famers said in a discussion with The Associated Press the work of Title IX isn't finished after 50 years. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this Sunday, March 5, 2017 photo, Debbie Antonelli, center, a women's college basketball analyst for ESPN, talks with play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins, right, before the start of the women's basketball game between Duke and Notre Dame at the NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Some of the giants of women's basketball say if not for Title IX, doors would not have been open for them to blaze trails to Hall of Fame careers on and off the court, but sound complacency alarms when it comes to future of the law. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File) Credit: Mic Smith

Debbie Ryan poses at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, June 11, 2022. Marsha Sharp, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Debbie Ryan and others all worked their way through the nascent days of Title IX to the heights of women's basketball. (AP Photo/Teresa Walker) Credit: Teresa Walker

Marsha Sharp poses at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sharp says Title IX is the most impactful legislation of the 20th century. (AP Photo/Teresa Walker) Credit: Teresa Walker

FILE - Basketball Hall of Fame finalist Jamaal Wilkes, center, is greeted by George Gervin, from left, Elgin Baylor, James Worthy, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Bill Walton and David Robinson during a news conference announcing the 2011 Hall of Fame finalists at the NBA All Star weekend in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 18, 2011. Marsha Sharp, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Debbie Ryan and others all worked their way through the nascent days of Title IX to the heights of women's basketball. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong