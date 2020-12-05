Titans suspend top pick vs. Browns for violating club rules

The Titans announced the move Saturday while elevating linebacker Tuzar Skipper as a COVID-19 replacement and offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse from the practice squad for the game. Both will revert back after the game.

Tennessee didn't specify what Wilson did in placing him on the reserve-suspended list. The No. 29 pick overall out of Georgia made his season debut last week, playing three offensive snaps and one on special teams even with the Titans having a pair of tackles on injured reserve.