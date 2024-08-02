Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere passes physical, taken off PUP list

The Titans put him on the physically unable to perform list before starting their first training camp with new coach Brian Callahan. He has missed five practices recovering from a knee procedure and returns to competing for the open starting job at right tackle.

Tennessee had only a closed walk-through Friday morning with the next practice open to media Saturday.

The Titans are busy revamping the offensive line under veteran coach Bill Callahan. They drafted JC Latham out of Alabama at No. 7 overall, putting him at left tackle next to left guard Peter Skoronski who was the top pick in 2023.

General manager Ran Carthon signed veteran Lloyd Cushenberry as the new center. The Titans are working through a variety of options to pick their starting right tackle and right guard to protect Will Levis.

