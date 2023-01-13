Titans interview 49ers' Carthon, Browns' Cook for GM vacancy

Cook has been with the Browns since 2016, where he started as assistant director of pro scouting before being promoted in 2020 to vice president of player personnel. He was a pro scout for the Green Bay Packers between 2012-15 and started in the NFL as a scouting assistant in 2011 with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Rooney Rule requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/executive of football operations positions, head coach and all coordinator roles. At least one of those interviews must be held in-person for any head coach or general manager opening.

Interviewing Carthon and Cook satisfies the Rooney Rule to interview at least two external minority candidates, and the Titans are conducting all interviews in Nashville.

Cook interviewed last year for the Minnesota Vikings' general manager job. He played linebacker in college at Miami for four seasons and was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 2009 MLB draft. Cook played 34 rookie league games before moving back to football as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 2010.

The Titans are expected to interview Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham on Saturday.

