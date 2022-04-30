Titans draft OT Petit-Frere from Ohio State at No. 69

He and McCreary join Arkansas' receiver Treylon Burks, who the Titans drafted at No. 18 after trading A.J. Brown to Philadelphia. The Titans made two trades on the opening night, adding three more selections giving them 10 in this draft. They still have the 90th pick overall Friday night with six more Saturday.

McCreary was a first-team All-American who had 135 career tackles with six interceptions and 32 passes broken up. He joins a young secondary with Caleb Farley, a first-round selection a year ago who's recovering from a torn ACL; Kristian Fulton, a 2020 second-round pick; and Elijah Molden, a third-round pick a year ago.

The 5-11, 190-pound McCreary joins a defense that tied for the fifth stingiest scoring defense but ranked 25th against the pass allowing 245.2 yards per game.

The Titans still could use another receiver to help an offense that ranked 24th in the NFL last season with their top receiver now in Philadelphia. Ryan Tannehill also was intercepted 14 times, his most since his second season in the NFL in 2013.

Tennessee tried to give Tannehill more help last June, trading for seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones. But Jones was released in March after struggling with a hamstring issue that limited him to 10 games, and he had the worst season of his career with 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The Titans traded for Robert Woods from the Rams and also signed tight end Austin Hooper. Woods is recovering from an left ACL torn in practice last November, putting his availability at the start of the season in question.

They also have Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, an undrafted receiver out of Indiana in 2020, who ranked second to Brown in both catches, yards receiving and touchdowns.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined Shape Caption Tennessee Titans first-round NFL football draft pick wide receiver Treylon Burks, left, departs with head coach Mike Wrabel, center, and general manager Jon Robinson, right, after an introductory news conference at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Andrew Nelles Credit: Andrew Nelles Combined Shape Caption Tennessee Titans first-round NFL football draft pick wide receiver Treylon Burks, left, departs with head coach Mike Wrabel, center, and general manager Jon Robinson, right, after an introductory news conference at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Andrew Nelles Credit: Andrew Nelles

Combined Shape Caption Tennessee Titans first-round NFL football draft pick wide receiver Treylon Burks, center, speaks with head coach Mike Wrabel, left, and general manager Jon Robinson, right, during an introductory news conference at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Andrew Nelles Credit: Andrew Nelles Combined Shape Caption Tennessee Titans first-round NFL football draft pick wide receiver Treylon Burks, center, speaks with head coach Mike Wrabel, left, and general manager Jon Robinson, right, during an introductory news conference at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Andrew Nelles Credit: Andrew Nelles

Combined Shape Caption Tennessee Titans first-round NFL football draft pick wide receiver Treylon Burks, second from top left, speaks with head coach Mike Wrabel, top left, and general manager Jon Robinson during an introductory news conference at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Andrew Nelles Credit: Andrew Nelles Combined Shape Caption Tennessee Titans first-round NFL football draft pick wide receiver Treylon Burks, second from top left, speaks with head coach Mike Wrabel, top left, and general manager Jon Robinson during an introductory news conference at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Andrew Nelles Credit: Andrew Nelles

Combined Shape Caption Tennessee Titans Mark Laderman poses for a portrait before the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Tennessee Titans Mark Laderman poses for a portrait before the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption Tennessee Titans fan Edward Gifford paints his face with his team colors before the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Tennessee Titans fan Edward Gifford paints his face with his team colors before the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) turns upfield after a catch on the way to a 57-yard touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 31, 2021, in Indianapolis. The Titans traded Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles to move up to No. 18 overall and selected Arkansas' Treylon Burks as his replacement. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File) Credit: Zach Bolinger Credit: Zach Bolinger Combined Shape Caption FILE - Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) turns upfield after a catch on the way to a 57-yard touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 31, 2021, in Indianapolis. The Titans traded Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles to move up to No. 18 overall and selected Arkansas' Treylon Burks as his replacement. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File) Credit: Zach Bolinger Credit: Zach Bolinger