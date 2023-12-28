Timo Meier scores in OT, Devils beat Blue Jackets 4-3

By EVERETT MERRILL – Associated Press
24 minutes ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Timo Meier scored on a breakaway at 2:12 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils their second straight comeback victory, 4-3 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.

Luke Hughes tied it for New Jersey with 25 seconds left in regulation. With goalie Vitek Vanecek off for an extra attacker, Hughes beat goalie Elvis Merzlikins with a wrist shot. On Saturday at home, the Devils rallied to beat Detroit 3-2.

Yegor Chinakhov gave Columbus a 3-2 lead with 2:26 left, scoring after he poke-checked the puck away from Jonas Siegenthaler. Columbus has blown an NHL-worst 17 leads.

Ondrej Palat and Dawson Mercer also scored for New Jersey, with Mercer tying it at 2 with 4:09 left in regulation. Vanecek made 26 saves.

Justin Danforth and Jake Bean added goals for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 31 shots. The Blue Jackets are 4-9-3 on the road.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Toronto on Friday night.

Devils: At Ottawa on Friday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

