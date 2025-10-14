Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer power Devils past Blue Jackets 3-2 for second straight road win

Kirill Marchenko tallied his fourth goal in three games for Columbus, and Dmitri Voronkov also scored. Jet Greaves made 25 saves and the Blue Jackets lost for the second time in three games.

Meier opened the scoring with one second left on a first-period power play, despite Columbus outshooting the Devils 16-8 in the frame.

Marchenko knotted the score with a breakaway at 8:49 of the second period before Mercer restored the Devils' lead at 11:09 with four seconds left in their second power-play of the game.

After Mercer’s empty-net goal gave New Jersey a two-goal cushion, Voronkov pulled Columbus within one with 20 seconds left in regulation, but the Blue Jackets could not complete the comeback.

The Blue Jackets dropped their home opener for the fourth straight year.

Its special teams continue to struggle, allowing seven power-play goals on 16 opportunities this season. The Blue Jackets failed to score on five chances with a man advantage against the Devils.

