Timberwolves take on the Cavaliers on 4-game losing streak

TOP PERFORMERS: D'Angelo Russell is averaging 19 points and 6.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Darius Garland is averaging 19.5 points and 7.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 112.3 points, 46.7 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 108.9 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.