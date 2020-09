Tim Anderson homers twice, White Sox overpower Reds 5-0

Bauer had allowed only two earned runs in his last three starts combined. He went seven innings and gave up five hits while throwing 107 pitches.

Anderson connected again in the eighth off Stephenson, and Yasmani Grandal and Abreu followed with homers during a seven-pitch sequence. It was the second time this season that the White Sox hit three homers in a row.

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel went four innings in his return from back spasms and allowed four hits while fanning seven. Keuchel threw 75 pitches in his first start since Sept. 6. The Reds stranded five in scoring position against the left-hander.

Matt Foster (5-0) retired the six batters he faced in relief of Keuchel.

HONORING GINSBURG

The Reds had a moment of silence pregame for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday.

HOT SEPTEMBER

Anderson is batting .426 (29 for 68) in September. He went 2 for 4 Saturday, raising his average to .368 for the season. It was his second multihomer game this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Keuchel was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and Jonathan Stiever was optioned to Chicago's alternate training site. Stiever gave up four homers in 2 2/3 innings of a 7-1 loss on Friday night.

Reds: Left-hander Wade Miley threw a simulated game. He has been on the injured list since Aug. 28 with a sore shoulder. The Reds might use him out of the bullpen the rest of the way.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-2) has gone five innings or less in each of his last four starts. He's 0-2 in three interleague starts and has never faced the Reds.

Reds: Michael Lorenzen (2-1) makes his second start of the season. The reliever made his first start since 2018 against the Pirates on Tuesday and went five innings for a 4-1 win.

___

