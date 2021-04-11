Tigers take 3-game slide into matchup with Indians

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland hit .228 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 96 total doubles last season.

The Tigers went 12-28 in division play in 2020. Detroit pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Cleveland leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.