Tigers play the Guardians leading series 2-1

The Detroit Tigers take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians
news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
X

Detroit Tigers (56-67, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (59-65, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6, 3.13 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (6-5, 3.33 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -114, Tigers -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Cleveland is 59-65 overall and 32-30 at home. The Guardians are 42-17 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Detroit is 56-67 overall and 30-34 in road games. The Tigers have gone 37-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday's game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Tigers have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 45 RBI for the Guardians. Gabriel Arias is 6-for-32 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 27 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 66 RBI for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 12-for-37 with a double, five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .254 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Tigers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Michael Kelly: 10-Day IL (back), Cam Gallagher: 7-Day IL (concussion), David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

