Tigers play the Guardians in first of 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a three-game series

Cleveland Guardians (9-7, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (5-9, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Hunter Gaddis (0-1, 8.53 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Tigers: Matthew Boyd (0-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -117, Tigers -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians to start a three-game series.

Detroit has a 2-3 record in home games and a 5-9 record overall. The Tigers have a 4-1 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cleveland has a 7-3 record in road games and a 9-7 record overall. The Guardians have a 6-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has three doubles, a home run and eight RBI while hitting .214 for the Tigers. Matt Vierling is 11-for-40 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Andres Gimenez has five doubles and a home run for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 10-for-44 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

