Tigers place RHP Teheran on IL with shoulder strain

Detroit announced the move — retroactive to Wednesday — on Saturday, a day after Teheran was scratched from the series opener against Cleveland when he felt tightness in his triceps while warming up. The 30-year-old had beaten the Indians last week in his debut for the Tigers.

Teheran was throwing his final pitches in the bullpen when he felt the discomfort. He told pitching coach Chris Fetter and manager A.J. Hinch he could pitch, but the team scratched him to avoid further injury and reliever Derek Holland made an emergency start.