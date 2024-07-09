Tigers outlast AL Central-leading Guardians, winning 1-0 when Rogers scored on Rocchio's error

Tyler Holton (4-1) picked up the win and Shelby Miller pitched the ninth for his first save of the season, combining for 2 2/3 perfect innings.

Detroit rookie right-hander Keider Montero didn't give up a run in 6 1/3 innings and allowed just three hits and one walk.

Cleveland's Gavin Williams threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings. The right-hander gave up four hits and one walk while striking out five, one week after making a season debut that was delayed by a sore elbow.

The Tigers have won four straight, including three at Cincinnati where they earned a sweep for the first time since May and just the second time this season. Detroit, the fourth-place team in the AL Central, has a long way to go to catch Cleveland in the division.

The Tigers reinstated infielder Javier Baez from the injured list and optioned rookie infielder Ryan Kreidler to Triple A-Toledo before the game, hoping the .183 hitter can provide some offense to go with his slick defense and veteran leadership.

Baez was 1 of 3 with a leadoff double in the fifth, playing in his first game since June 8 when a back injury put him on the injured list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Manager Stephen Vogt said OF Will Brennan will play for Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday night, the day before he's eligible to return from rib cage inflammation and off the 10-day injured list.

Tigers: OF Parker Meadows was put on the 10-day injured list, and replaced by recalled OF Akil Baddoo from Triple-A Toledo. Meadows strained his right hamstring in Sunday's win at Cincinnati and manager A.J. Hinch expects him to be out for a few weeks.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Ben Lively (8-4, 3.14) is scheduled to face RHP Kenta Maeda (2-5, 6.71) on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

