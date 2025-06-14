Tigers meet the Reds with 1-0 series lead

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (6-4, 4.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Tigers: Jack Flaherty (5-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -172, Reds +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds.

Detroit is 46-25 overall and 24-9 in home games. The Tigers have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.26.

Cincinnati has a 17-19 record on the road and a 35-35 record overall. The Reds have a 23-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 48 RBIs for the Tigers. Gleyber Torres is 10 for 39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 14 home runs, 31 walks and 46 RBIs while hitting .267 for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 11 for 39 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.