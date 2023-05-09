X

Tigers meet the Guardians with 1-0 series lead

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers (16-18, second in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (16-19, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (1-1, 5.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (2-1, 2.96 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -207, Tigers +173; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians with a 1-0 series lead.

Cleveland has gone 6-10 in home games and 16-19 overall. The Guardians are 9-16 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Detroit is 16-18 overall and 8-11 in road games. The Tigers have a 12-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Tigers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 13-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has seven doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 12-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Hearing for man accused in Mason teen’s crash death set for later this...
2
Middletown Works union contract is ‘security’ for employees and...
3
Middletown couple asks ‘Was this all a dream?’ after Mage won Kentucky...
4
$1.4M Ohio lottery ticket sold at Butler County store not yet claimed
5
$190 million Land of Illusion expansion will not move forward
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top