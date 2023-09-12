Tigers host the Reds to start 3-game series

The Detroit Tigers host the Cincinnati Reds to begin a three-game series
Cincinnati Reds (74-71, third in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (66-77, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (0-0); Tigers: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -122, Tigers +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Detroit has a 31-41 record in home games and a 66-77 record overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 4.43 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Cincinnati is 38-32 in road games and 74-71 overall. The Reds are 27-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 31 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs while hitting .236 for the Tigers. Zack Short is 2-for-15 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 20 home runs, 63 walks and 78 RBI while hitting .269 for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 14-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .260 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Reds: 5-5, .276 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (knee), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Noelvi Marte: day-to-day (face), Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Alex Young: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (covid), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

