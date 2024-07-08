Tigers host the Guardians to open 4-game series

The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians to start a four-game series
news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (56-32, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (42-48, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (0-1, 11.25 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, two strikeouts); Tigers: Keider Montero (1-2, 6.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -149, Tigers +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin a four-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Detroit is 42-48 overall and 19-22 in home games. The Tigers have gone 30-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland has a 26-21 record in road games and a 56-32 record overall. The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has 17 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 45 RBI for the Tigers. Colten Keith is 11-for-40 with a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 23 home runs while slugging .531. Steven Kwan is 12-for-41 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Guardians: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Middletown code enforcement sweep begins today; help available for...
2
True West continues to be Hamilton mainstay on Main Street
3
McCrabb: Mrs. Ohio, a Middletown teacher, is one in a Million
4
Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon Festival to feature a new drone show
5
Middletown area rescue workers search river on report of person in the...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top