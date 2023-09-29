Tigers host the Guardians on 4-game home win streak

The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians looking to extend a four-game home winning streak
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (75-84, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (76-83, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.13 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (3-11, 6.45 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -114, Tigers -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians aiming to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Detroit has a 76-83 record overall and a 35-43 record at home. The Tigers are 56-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has gone 33-45 in road games and 75-84 overall. The Guardians have a 35-62 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Friday's game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Tigers are up 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 34 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 10-for-32 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 35 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Guardians: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Riley Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tanner Bibee: 60-Day IL (hip), Logan Allen: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
County auditors propose sweeping changes to property value hike...
2
In the Game entertainment center in Liberty Twp. for every age
3
37 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
4
City OKs letter of intent for new Hamilton hotel, restaurant project
5
Ross Twp. trustees ask residents not to let BCI investigation influence...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top