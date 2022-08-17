journal-news logo
X

Tigers face the Guardians with 2-1 series lead

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers (45-74, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (62-55, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (0-4, 5.97 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (9-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -221, Tigers +181; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers meet the Cleveland Guardians leading the series 2-1.

Cleveland has a 30-24 record in home games and a 62-55 record overall. The Guardians are 52-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit has a 45-74 record overall and a 20-41 record on the road. The Tigers are 34-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the 19th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 9-9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 36 doubles, four triples and 22 home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-39 with four doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has 24 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 10-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .266 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .217 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Willi Castro: day-to-day (wrist), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Jack Fryman was ‘always so encouraging’ to his family, friends
2
Fitton Center makes splash with ‘Summer Party’ Season Launch event
3
Feed me, Seymour: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ comes to Middletown stage
4
Area’s largest school district reopens classes for new year
5
Miami University receives more than $180K in federal grants
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top