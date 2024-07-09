Tigers bring 1-0 series advantage over Guardians into game 2

The Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 1-0
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cleveland Guardians (56-33, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-48, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (8-4, 3.14 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Tigers: Kenta Maeda (2-5, 6.71 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -145, Tigers +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Detroit has gone 20-22 at home and 43-48 overall. The Tigers have a 19-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has gone 26-22 in road games and 56-33 overall. The Guardians have a 35-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads Detroit with 17 home runs while slugging .494. Colten Keith is 11-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 23 home runs while slugging .526. Jhonkensy Noel is 6-for-24 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Guardians: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Guardians: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

