Tigers aim to end 3-game losing streak, play the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (2-2, 4.34 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -120, Tigers +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers look to end their three-game losing streak with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 10-5 record at home and a 22-12 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.42 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

Detroit has gone 10-7 on the road and 18-16 overall. The Tigers are 13-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 11 RBI for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 8-for-34 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Mark Canha has eight doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .254 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 12-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by four runs

Tigers: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.