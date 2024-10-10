Tigers aim to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (0-0); Tigers: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -119, Tigers -101; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Tigers lead the series 2-1 and will advance to the ALCS with a victory.

Detroit has gone 43-38 at home and 86-76 overall. Tigers hitters have a collective .385 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Cleveland has a 42-39 record on the road and a 92-69 record overall. The Guardians have a 64-22 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Thursday's game is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 8-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads Detroit with 24 home runs while slugging .479. Parker Meadows is 13-for-39 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 13-for-35 with five doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .228 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Guardians: 4-6, .211 batting average, 2.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.