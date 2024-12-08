Tiafoe returns to Charlotte's arena to watch Cavs and Hornets after playing Alcaraz in exhibition

Tiafoe hit souvenir tennis balls into the stands during the game and visited the Cavaliers' locker room after they beat the Hornets 116-102.

“I’m a big NBA fan and I know and like a lot of the guys in the league,” Tiafoe said after picking up signed jerseys from Cleveland players Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

Garland said he met Tiafoe during Fashion Week in New York in February.

“We just hit it off and I came to the tennis match last night, talked to him a little bit and told him to come to the game today,” Garland said. “It’s pretty cool to know someone in another sport like him.”

Garland said he got a signed tennis ball from Friday’s exhibition.

“Yeah it’s pretty cool that he wanted a jersey,” Garland said. “I got a signed tennis ball and I think that’s a pretty good trade-off.”

Tiafoe, who is from Hyattsville, Maryland, said he grew up a Wizards fans and that former Washington guard John Wall is his favorite player. Former Wizards star Bradley Beal was in the stands in Flushing Meadows to support his friend when Tiafoe reached the U.S. Open semifinals in 2006.

“I’m still a Wizards fan and an NBA fan,” the 26-year-old Tiafoe said. “I love going to games when I can.”

Hornets coach Charles Lee was thrilled that Tiafoe, currently ranked No. 18 in men's singles, came to see his team’s practice on Friday.

“I think it’s good for our players,” Lee said. “It’s great for them to interact with another guy who is one of the best in the world in his craft and profession. They get to sit down and pick his brain a little bit.

“Having him at practice yesterday was very cool. I admire him from afar. What he’s been able to achieve at a young age on the tennis circuit.”

Tiafoe wore a replica jersey of Hornets guard Brandon Miller when he edged Alcaraz, the four-time Grand Slam champion from Spain, 5-7, 6-1, 11-9 on Friday. Earlier, 2017 U.S. Open women’s singles champion Sloane Stephens played an exhibition match against Madison Keys.

The tennis drew 16,194 fans, a few hours before the NBA game that drew 18,832.

Among those in attendance Friday were Hornets players Miller, LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, Josh Green, Vasa Micic, and Taj Gibson. Cavaliers players Garland, Ty Jerome and Georges Niang were also in the crowd.

The Hornets introduced Tiafoe in the first quarter Saturday.

“It’s been an amazing experience here in Charlotte,” Tiafoe told the crowd.

