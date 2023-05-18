Thursday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 4
Fairfield 5, Centerville 2
Lebanon 1, Hamilton 0, 8 innings
Milford 5, Cin. Oak Hills 2
Division II
Region 5
Akr. Coventry 10, Akr. SVSM 7
Alliance Marlington 1, Aurora 0
Canfield 7, Mogadore Field 1
Parma Hts. Holy Name 9, Lodi Cloverleaf 3
Region 6
Bryan 6, Napoleon 0
Tallmadge 10, Elyria Cath. 0
Region 7
Thornville Sheridan 10, Athens 1
Division III
Region 9
Canfield South Range 6, Poland Seminary 5
LaGrange Keystone 2, Jeromesville Hillsdale 0
Warren Champion 2, Cortland Lakeview 0
Wooster Triway 9, Akr. Manchester 2
Region 10
Sherwood Fairview 7, Van Buren 2
Region 11
Portsmouth W. 7, Williamsport Westfall 1
Region 15
Portsmouth Notre Dame 5, Waterford 0
Region 16
Rockford Parkway 6, Minster 2
