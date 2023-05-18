X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Region 4

Fairfield 5, Centerville 2

Lebanon 1, Hamilton 0, 8 innings

Milford 5, Cin. Oak Hills 2

Division II

Region 5

Akr. Coventry 10, Akr. SVSM 7

Alliance Marlington 1, Aurora 0

Canfield 7, Mogadore Field 1

Parma Hts. Holy Name 9, Lodi Cloverleaf 3

Region 6

Bryan 6, Napoleon 0

Tallmadge 10, Elyria Cath. 0

Region 7

Thornville Sheridan 10, Athens 1

Division III

Region 9

Canfield South Range 6, Poland Seminary 5

LaGrange Keystone 2, Jeromesville Hillsdale 0

Warren Champion 2, Cortland Lakeview 0

Wooster Triway 9, Akr. Manchester 2

Region 10

Sherwood Fairview 7, Van Buren 2

Region 11

Portsmouth W. 7, Williamsport Westfall 1

Region 15

Portsmouth Notre Dame 5, Waterford 0

Region 16

Rockford Parkway 6, Minster 2

In Other News
1
Miami University’s K-12 mental health counselor training gets federal...
2
Middletown school bus driver fired for alleged texts to student
3
Butler County property value hike could go back to 25%
4
Prominent businessman dies days after Cincinnati I-75 road rage...
5
Ross student saves people who jumped from top floor of burning Hamilton...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top