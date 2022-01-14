Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bryan 50, Archbold 19
Chesterland W. Geauga 68, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 39
Cin. Hughes 78, Cin. Purcell Marian 72
Cin. Riverview East 66, Cin. SCPA 22
Cin. Seven Hills 51, Miami Valley Christian Academy 37
Collins Western Reserve 50, Ashland Mapleton 49
Cols. Northland 74, Cols. Whetstone 49
Cols. St. Charles 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 50
Fairfield Christian 60, Philo 54
Greenwich S. Cent. 63, New London 24
Middlefield Cardinal 56, Mantua Crestwood 42
Monroeville 60, Norwalk St. Paul 47
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 58, Elyria First Baptist Christian 28
Napoleon 33, Sylvania Southview 20
Northside Christian 66, Granville Christian 56
Orange 37, Beachwood 32
Sugar Grove Berne Union 46, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44
Tree of Life 62, Delaware Christian 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/