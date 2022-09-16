journal-news logo
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cin. Dohn High School 33, Cin. Shroder 6

Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Centennial 0

Day. Ponitz Tech. 37, Day. Thurgood Marshall 34

New Paris National Trail 71, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Richmond Edison 34, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0

South 46, West 3

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

