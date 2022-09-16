Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cin. Dohn High School 33, Cin. Shroder 6
Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Centennial 0
Day. Ponitz Tech. 37, Day. Thurgood Marshall 34
New Paris National Trail 71, New Lebanon Dixie 0
Richmond Edison 34, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0
South 46, West 3
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
