Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue 50, Upper Sandusky 37
Bishop Ready 55, Bloom-Carroll 36
Cols. Franklin Hts. 55, Cols. Whetstone 48
Crooksville 58, Millersport 53
Kent Roosevelt 45, Mogadore Field 33
Ontario 65, Sparta Highland 53
Shelby 73, Marion Pleasant 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
