journal-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 50, Upper Sandusky 37

Bishop Ready 55, Bloom-Carroll 36

Cols. Franklin Hts. 55, Cols. Whetstone 48

Crooksville 58, Millersport 53

Kent Roosevelt 45, Mogadore Field 33

Ontario 65, Sparta Highland 53

Shelby 73, Marion Pleasant 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Family: Reports say car of missing Hamilton man, fiancée found in...
2
House, car in Trenton hit by gunfire
3
Talawanda girls basketball coach Mary Jo Huismann earns her 750th...
4
Multiple University of Cincinnati students threatened by suspect being...
5
One play changes game for Sam Hubbard Foundation: $30K raised since...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top