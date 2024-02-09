Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Collins Western Reserve 71, New London 60
Cols. Patriot Prep 66, Cols. KIPP 53
Foxfire 44, Columbus Torah Academy 33
Grove City Christian 69, Columbus International 43
Hillsboro 62, Washington C.H. 50
Monroeville 58, Greenwich S. Cent. 52
Norwalk St Paul 50, Plymouth 38
Orange 62, Cle. Collinwood 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Miami Valley Christian Academy vs. Cin. Seven Hills, ppd. to Feb 8th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
