Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 50, Akr. Ellet 8

Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Louisville Aquinas 12

Cols. Briggs 56, West 0

Cols. Eastmoor 26, Cols. Africentric 14

Cols. Whetstone 31, Cols. Centennial 14

Day. Ponitz Tech. 3, Day. Meadowdale 0

Delphos Jefferson 49, Spencerville 13

Fairport Harbor Harding 35, Ashtabula St. John 6

Gahanna Cols. Academy 20, Whitehall-Yearling 19, OT

Macedonia Nordonia 33, Cle. Benedictine 19

Tol. Start 40, Tol. Bowsher 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

