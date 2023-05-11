Thursday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Akr. Hoban 2, Louisville 1
Austintown Fitch 22, Ashtabula Lakeside 5
Berea-Midpark 10, Barberton 0
Brunswick 14, Medina 3
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 11, Youngs. Boardman 0
Eastlake North 3, Can. Glenoak 2
Grafton Midview 9, Wadsworth 3
Green 17, Canton McKinley 2
Madison 9, Uniontown Lake 7
Massillon Jackson 14, Twinsburg 0
Massillon Perry 4, Gates Mills Gilmour 1
Medina Highland 6, North Royalton 3
Mentor 11, Willoughby South 0
North Canton Hoover 10, Chardon 8
Painesville Riverside 10, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Stow-Munroe Falls 9, Mayfield 1
Region 2
Amherst Steele 8, Elyria 2
Avon 13, Olmsted Falls 3
Bowling Green 12, Tol. Notre Dame Acad. 2
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14, Avon Lake 2
cha 7, Sylvania Northview 4
Holland Springfield 15, Fremont Ross 4
Lakewood 3, Akr. Firestone 2
North Olmsted 7, Parma Hts Valley Forge 2
North Ridgeville 10, Parma 0
Oregon Clay 14, Findlay 7
Parma Normandy 8, Westlake 4
Perrysburg 10, Ashland 3
Tiffin Columbian 10, Lima Sr. 7
Tol. Whitmer 5, Tol. St. Ursula 4
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10, Wapakoneta 3
Wooster 14, Rocky River Magnificat 5
Region 3
Ashville Teays Valley 11, Hilliard Darby 0
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 6, Dublin Scioto 3
Gahanna Lincoln 16, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Hilliard Bradley 8, Pickerington Central 1
Lancaster 22, Galloway Westland 0
Lewis Center Olentangy 6, Delaware Hayes 4
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 10, Logan 0
Marysville 16, Cols. Independence 0
Mount Vernon 12, Dublin Coffman 3
New Albany 13, Thomas Worthington 0
Newark 6, Dublin Jerome 1
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 12, Groveport-Madison 2
Powell Olentangy Liberty 6, Dresden Tri-Valley 5
Upper Arlington 5, Pickerington North 4
Westerville Central 18, Worthington Kilbourne 2
Westerville North 4, Pataskala Licking Hts. 2
Region 4
Beavercreek 16, Xenia 1
Centerville 7, Kettering Fairmont 3
Cin. Mount Notre Dame 10, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
Cin. Oak Hills 16, Cin. Winton Woods 1
Cin. West Clermont 5, Cin. Seton 4
Clayton Northmont 5, Springboro 1
Fairfield 6, Cin Ursuline Acad. 0
Hamilton 9, Oxford Talawanda 1
Harrison 9, Cin. Sycamore 3
King Mills Kings 3, Trentwood Edgewood 1
Lebanon 18, Riverside Stebbins 0
Mason 7, Mount Orab Western Brown 1
Miamisburg 24, Middletown 0
Milford 14, Liberty Twp. Lakota East 4
Troy 11, Fairborn 1
West Chester Lakota West 15, Loveland 5
Division II
Region 7
Athens 13, Vincent Warren 3
Chillicothe Unioto 3, Waverly 0
Circleville 11, Lancaster Fairfield Union 1
Circleville Logan Elm 10, McArthur Vinton County 0
Dover 16, Zanesville Maysville 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 13, Duncan Falls Philo 3
Hillsboro 11, Greenfield McClain 1
Jackson 7, Washinton C.H. Miami Trace 1
Martins Ferry 11, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0
McConnelsville Morgan 10, Warsaw River View 0
New Concord John Glenn 4, Cambridge 0
New Philadelphia 8, Wintersville Indian Creek 7
Proctorville Fairland 4, New Lexington 0
Steubenville 34, East Liverpool 0
Thornville Sheridan 11, Gallipolis Gallia 3
Zanesville W. Muskingum 8, Millersburg West Holmes 6
Division III
Region 10
Amanda-Clearcreek 14, Milford Center Fairbanks 5
Baltimore Liberty Union 3, Hebron Lakewood 1
Howard E. Knox 11, Cardington-Lincoln 1
Johnstown 26, Grandview Hts. 0
Region 12
Arcanum 10, W. Liberty-Salem 0
Batavia Clermont NE 8, Blanchester 1
Bethel-Tate 23, Cin. N. College Hill 0
Brookville 12, Tipp City Bethel 10
Carlisle 19, Cin. Madeira 0
Casstown Miami East 4, Spring. NE 1
Centerburg 7, Gallion Northmont 2
Georgetown 7, Middletown Madison 2
Lewistown Indian Lake 17, Camden Preble Shawnee 0
Marion Elgin 10, Marion Pleasant 0
New Madison Tri-Village 7, Jamestown Greeneview 4
Norwood 15, Cin. Deer Park 2
Richwood N. Union 7, Utica 1
Spring. Shawnee 14, W. Milton Union 4
Waynesville 13, Reading 6
West Jefferson 10, Johnstown Northridge 0
Division IV
Region 13
Berlin Center Western Reserve 14, Lowellville 0
Can. Cent. Cath. 11, Hartville Lake Center Christian 0
Dalton 11, Rittman 1
E. Can. 8, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 6
Independence 17, Oberlin 0
McDonald 2, Middlefield Cardinal 0
Mineral Ridge 13, Kinsman Badger 2
Mogadore 13, Andrews Osborne 0
New Middletown Spring. 9, Newton Falls 1
Salineville Southern 11, Cortland Maplewood 1
Southington Chalker 16, Ashtabula St. John 0
Viena Mathews 10, Warren Lordstown 5
Region 15
Corning Miller 6, Portsmouth Clay 1
Lucasville Valley 10, Peebles 0
Manchester 19, Latham Western 0
Morral Ridgedale 12, Millersport 2
Portsmouth Notre Dame 23, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Racine Southern 12, Glouster Trimble 2
Reedsville Eastern 5, Mowrystown Whiteoak 2
Sarahsville Shenandoah 1, Toronto 0, 8 innings
Waterford 3, Beaver Eastern 2
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 15, Bainbridge Paint Valley 5