Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Division III=
Castalia Margaretta 48, Canal Winchester Harvest 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Liberty Center 18
Division IV=
Berlin Hiland 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame 23
Ft. Loramie 33, Russia 29
Loudonville 46, Lakeside Danbury 40
Maria Stein Marion Local 40, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37
Waterford 52, Newark Cath. 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial: Patriarch of the Wagner family won’t see...
2
St. Patrick’s Day celebration: Middletown to host inaugural parade
3
Hamilton port authority creation could happen in the next several weeks
4
Badin breaks ground on school’s $15 million stadium
5
Best of Butler County: Nominate and vote here in the 2024 contest