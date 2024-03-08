Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Division III=

Castalia Margaretta 48, Canal Winchester Harvest 36

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Liberty Center 18

Division IV=

Berlin Hiland 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame 23

Ft. Loramie 33, Russia 29

Loudonville 46, Lakeside Danbury 40

Maria Stein Marion Local 40, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37

Waterford 52, Newark Cath. 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial: Patriarch of the Wagner family won’t see...
2
St. Patrick’s Day celebration: Middletown to host inaugural parade
3
Hamilton port authority creation could happen in the next several weeks
4
Badin breaks ground on school’s $15 million stadium
5
Best of Butler County: Nominate and vote here in the 2024 contest
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top