Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
PREP BASEBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Final=

Lewis Center Olentangy 4, Grove City 2

Division II=

Regional Final=

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4, Loveland 3

Division III=

Regional Semifinal=

Circleville 3, Dover 1

Division IV=

Regional Final=

Chillicothe Unioto 2, Wintersville Indian Creek 0

Mentor Lake Cath. 10, Canfield 0

Division VII=

Regional Final=

Tiffin Calvert 4, Warren JFK 3

___

Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

