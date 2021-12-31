Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 66, Peninsula Catholic, Va. 53
Alliance Marlington 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37
Amherst Steele 71, Berea-Midpark 64
Antwerp 58, Edon 38
Bay Village Bay 60, Massillon Perry 55
Bloom-Carroll 68, Cameron, W.Va. 32
Bluffton 67, Arlington 35
Caledonia River Valley 89, Galion 67
Carey 53, Van Buren 34
Centerville 53, Huber Hts. Wayne 46
Chardon 77, Geneva 58
Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 69, Kettering Alter 58
Cle. Hts. 83, Sacred Heart Prep, Calif. 81
Cle. St. Ignatius 57, Bishop Manogue, Nev. 29
Clinton, Tenn. 74, Cin. St. Xavier 59
Collins Western Reserve 48, Huron 47
Continental 44, Cory-Rawson 41
Cortland Lakeview 73, Vienna Mathews 53
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54, E. Cle. Shaw 51
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 76, Madison 70
Cuyahoga Hts. 54, Fairport Harbor Harding 45
Delaware Hayes 54, Mt. Vernon 49
Delta 59, Millbury Lake 28
Dublin Jerome 65, Bishop Hartley 31
Elyria 43, Lorain 41
Fairfield 59, Hamilton Ross 45
Findlay 81, Sandusky 65
Green 67, Solon 57
Grove City 47, South 35
Grove City Cent. Crossing 67, Cols. Franklin Hts. 64, OT
Groveport-Madison 64, Ashville Teays Valley 57
Hicksville 45, Edgerton 37
Hilliard Davidson 47, Westerville Cent. 41
Howard E. Knox 50, Grove City Christian 49, OT
Jackson Center 61, Anna 46
Johnstown Northridge 53, Cardington-Lincoln 36
Kettering Fairmont 81, Fairborn 26
Kidron Cent. Christian 59, Magnolia Sandy Valley 57, OT
Lodi Cloverleaf 60, Lorain Clearview 40
Martins Ferry 71, Barnesville 49
Massillon Tuslaw 71, Hartville Lake Center Christian 56
McArthur Vinton County 51, Marietta 50
McDermott Scioto NW 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 67, Harrod Allen E. 49
Milford Center Fairbanks 42, Marysville 38
Millersburg W. Holmes 68, Wooster 58
Minster 62, Houston 42
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 64, McComb 60, OT
N. Can. Hoover 31, Louisville 30
New Bremen 76, Elida 44
New Lexington 60, Nelsonville-York 44
New Matamoras Frontier 70, Toronto 61
Newark Licking Valley 61, Philo 47
Orange 54, Ashtabula Edgewood 48
Painesville Riverside 67, Eastlake North 58
Pemberville Eastwood 45, Bellevue 42
Peninsula Woodridge 49, Medina Highland 44
Perrysburg 55, Rossford 54
Ravenna SE 56, Brookfield 38
Ravenswood, W.Va. 81, Racine Southern 59
Richmond Edison 46, E. Palestine 35
Richwood N. Union 61, Bellefontaine 38
Shadyside 79, Bellaire 67
Sidney Lehman 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 37
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 68, Friendship Christian, Tenn. 48
St. Henry 52, Maria Stein Marion Local 49
Struthers 47, Youngs. Liberty 45
Stryker 57, Montpelier 28
Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Amanda-Clearcreek 51
Utica 66, Marion Elgin 53
Vestavia Hills, Ala. 62, Hamilton 42
W. Jefferson 62, Morral Ridgedale 46
Waterford 84, Albany Alexander 66
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 52, Lore City Buckeye Trail 43
Ayersville Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Defiance Ayersville 68, Miller City 38
Third Place=
Tol. Christian 70, N. Baltimore 42
C.D. Hawhee Classic=
Bishop Ready 50, Circleville Logan Elm 38
Cols. Upper Arlington 59, Waverly 50
Gallipolis Gallia 61, Chillicothe Unioto 56
Minford 54, Piketon 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Minerva vs. Can. South, ccd.
Tol. Whitmer vs. Sylvania Northview, ppd.
