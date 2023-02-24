Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Norwalk 50, Shelby 47
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 2=
Fremont Ross 48, Sylvania Northview 34
Holland Springfield 41, Perrysburg 37
Tol. Start 50, Sylvania Southview 29
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Findlay 25
Division II=
Region 6=
Bryan 47, St. Marys Memorial 39
Lima Bath 38, Findlay Liberty-Benton 30
Napoleon 55, Oak Harbor 12
STVM 61, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 28
Sandusky Perkins 23, Bellevue 19
Tol. Rogers 54, Wauseon 49
Division III=
Region 10=
Castalia Margaretta 37, Bucyrus Wynford 25
Delphos Jefferson 49, Harrod Allen E. 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 64, Sherwood Fairview 49
Upper Sandusky 44, Bellville Clear Fork 34
Region 12=
Cols. Africentric 48, Milford Center Fairbanks 26
Division IV=
Region 13=
Lakeside Danbury 44, Mansfield Christian 35
Region 14=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Sycamore Mohawk 38
Columbus Grove 55, Leipsic 51
Defiance Ayersville 39, Stryker 34
Kalida 64, Cory-Rawson 35
Kansas Lakota 41, Elmore Woodmore 36
McComb 44, Carey 42
Tol. Christian 56, Gibsonburg 32
Region 15=
Crown City S. Gallia 70, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 44
Portsmouth Notre Dame 38, Lucasville Valley 28
Region 16=
Maria Stein Marion Local 35, New Bremen 33, OT
