Thursday's Scores

PREP SOFTBALL=
OHSAA State Final=
Division IV=
Spring. Kenton Ridge 9, Hillsboro 0
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division V=
Baltimore Liberty Union 4, New Franklin Manchester 2
Wheelersburg 15, Oak Harbor 2
___
Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
