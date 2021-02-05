Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. East 35, Akr. North 32
Akr. Hoban 55, STVM 45
Andover Pymatuning Valley 35, Vienna Mathews 29
Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Doylestown Chippewa 42
Bainbridge Paint Valley 69, Chillicothe Unioto 48
Berlin Center Western Reserve 65, Lowellville 19
Berlin Hiland 78, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 40
Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Wintersville Indian Creek 31
Bluffton 50, Harrod Allen E. 37
Bradford 61, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37
Bristol 41, Cortland Maplewood 35
Caldwell 52, Bowerston Conotton Valley 17
Camden Preble Shawnee 58, Day. Northridge 28
Canal Winchester 69, Groveport-Madison 45
Carey 48, Arlington 31
Celina 32, Wapakoneta 31
Chardon 45, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 37
Chillicothe Huntington 45, Chillicothe Zane Trace 41
Cin. Purcell Marian 50, Bishop Fenwick 34
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, Goshen 35
Coldwater 53, Rockford Parkway 43
Columbiana 77, Wellsville 25
Columbiana Crestview 37, Newton Falls 27
Convoy Crestview 55, Van Wert Lincolnview 40
Cory-Rawson 67, Pandora-Gilboa 31
Covington 36, Casstown Miami E. 23
Creston Norwayne 44, Smithville 29
Dalton 68, West Salem Northwestern 27
Day. Belmont 43, Day. Meadowdale 36
Day. Ponitz Tech. 59, Day. Dunbar 56
Defiance Tinora 56, Antwerp 37
Delphos Jefferson 45, Columbus Grove 37
Delphos St. John's 52, Versailles 32
Delta 49, Swanton 33
Dola Hardin Northern 43, Marion Elgin 21
E. Liverpool 48, Rayland Buckeye 40
E. Palestine 59, Leetonia 46
Eaton 37, Carlisle 29
Elmore Woodmore 47, Bloomdale Elmwood 38
Fairfield 73, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 23
Findlay Liberty-Benton 61, Leipsic 33
Fremont St. Joseph 37, Monroeville 31
Ft. Loramie 80, Sidney Fairlawn 19
Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Cle. Cent. Cath. 26
Georgetown 35, Batavia Clermont NE 32
Germantown Valley View 65, Brookville 38
Girard 52, Hubbard 51
Greenwich S. Cent. 49, Sullivan Black River 44
Hannibal River 46, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 42
Hanoverton United 62, Salineville Southern 31
Jackson 44, Nelsonville-York 35
Jefferson Area 58, Niles McKinley 14
Lebanon 63, Cin. Winton Woods 31
Legacy Christian 61, Franklin Middletown Christian 27
Lewistown Indian Lake 49, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 41
Lima Bath 49, St. Marys Memorial 34
Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Lima Perry 24
Magnolia Sandy Valley 36, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 17
Mantua Crestwood 50, Middlefield Cardinal 47
Maria Stein Marion Local 55, New Bremen 44
McArthur Vinton County 61, Albany Alexander 44
McComb 48, Arcadia 35
McConnelsville Morgan 58, Crooksville 38
Milton-Union 37, New Lebanon Dixie 27
Mineral Ridge 49, Sebring McKinley 33
Minerva 53, Carrollton 52
Minster 58, Ft. Recovery 27
Montpelier 54, W. Unity Hilltop 44
Morral Ridgedale 58, Bucyrus 39
Morrow Little Miami 68, Cin. Anderson 25
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 39
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 76, Atwater Waterloo 56
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, Plymouth 31
New Knoxville 51, St. Henry 14
New Lexington 59, Zanesville Maysville 33
New Riegel 62, Sycamore Mohawk 46
Northside Christian 53, Granville Christian 18
Norton 87, Lodi Cloverleaf 24
Norwalk St. Paul 50, Ashland Crestview 47
Oberlin Firelands 53, Columbia Station Columbia 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Defiance 28
Peebles 45, Seaman N. Adams 44
Poland Seminary 45, Canfield S. Range 35
Portsmouth Notre Dame 72, Latham Western 42
Portsmouth W. 62, Oak Hill 55
Proctorville Fairland 51, Ironton 25
Reedsville Eastern 64, Crown City S. Gallia 62
Russia 34, Botkins 32
Sandusky 60, Sandusky Perkins 50
Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, Lore City Buckeye Trail 34
Sardinia Eastern Brown 76, W. Union 33
Shelby 42, Bellville Clear Fork 20
Sherwood Fairview 58, Defiance Ayersville 27
Southington Chalker 66, Warren Lordstown 40
Spencerville 76, Ada 40
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 55, Hamilton Badin 49
Stewart Federal Hocking 56, Racine Southern 33
Stow-Munroe Falls 63, Gates Mills Gilmour 34
Struthers 43, Cortland Lakeview 38
Tiffin Columbian 36, Upper Sandusky 22
Tipp City Bethel 55, New Paris National Trail 45
Troy Christian 45, Yellow Springs 33
Van Buren 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41
Van Wert 55, Lima Shawnee 50
Vincent Warren 51, Marietta 40
W. Liberty-Salem 56, Mechanicsburg 45
Warren Champion 39, Brookfield 29
Wauseon 43, Hamler Patrick Henry 26
Williamsburg 71, Blanchester 34
Williamsport Westfall 37, Piketon 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bryan vs. Liberty Center, ppd.
Houston vs. Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe, ccd.
Millersburg W. Holmes vs. Ashland, ppd.
Oak Harbor vs. Bucyrus Wynford, ccd.
Seton vs. Newport Central Catholic, Ky., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/