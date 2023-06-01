Thursday's Scores

OHSAA Softball Championships
Division II
Canfield 2, Steubenville 1
Tallmadge 6, Greenville 5
Division III
State Semifinal
Lewistown Indian Lake 3, Johnstown 0
Wheelersburg 6, Canfield South Range 1
In Other News
1
Beth Lane in Hamilton sees second fire in a month
2
Taxpayer relief at forefront of next property value hike discussion
3
Fairfield Schools join neighboring districts in adopting staggered...
4
The Revivalists, with Hamilton native David Shaw, release new album
5
Permit denial shifts Hamilton’s 4th of July post-parade plans