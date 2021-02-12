X

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 96, Akr. Ellet 32

Akr. North 51, Akr. East 49

Andrews Osborne Academy 71, Christian Community School 45

Ashland Crestview 84, New London 41

Bloomdale Elmwood 60, Millbury Lake 49

Bowling Green 62, Fremont Ross 46

Byesville Meadowbrook 74, Zanesville W. Muskingum 45

Circleville Logan Elm 61, Ashville Teays Valley 48

Cols. Grandview Hts. 73, Baltimore Liberty Union 57

E. Can. 47, Lore City Buckeye Trail 40

Malvern 59, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 46

Martins Ferry 59, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57

Norwalk St. Paul 48, Greenwich S. Cent. 46

Rayland Buckeye 70, Bridgeport 68

Whitehall-Yearling 49, Hilliard Davidson 48

Windham 74, Southington Chalker 37

Youngs. Boardman 50, Fitch 40

Youngs. Chaney High School 79, Youngs. East 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

S. Charleston SE vs. W. Union, ppd. to Feb 11th.

Washington C.H. Miami Trace vs. Chillicothe, ppd.

