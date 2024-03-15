Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Championships=

Regional Semifinal=

Division II=

Canfield 68, Warrensville Hts. 46

Cin. Wyoming 50, Hamilton Badin 38

Kettering Alter 63, Plain City Jonathan Alder 42

Rocky River Lutheran W. 54, Tol. Cent. Cath. 30

Shelby 59, Lima Shawnee 50

Vincent Warren 65, Dresden Tri-Valley 49

Youngs. Ursuline 85, Cle. VASJ 44

Zanesville Maysville 50, Bishop Hartley 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

