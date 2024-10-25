Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Arlington 41, Arcadia 7
Can. Cent. Cath. 54, Louisville Aquinas 7
Chillicothe Huntington 27, Frankfort Adena 21, OT
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 36, Warren JFK 15
Cols. Marion-Franklin 24, Columbus South 8
Cols. Northland 17, Cols. Beechcroft 14, OT
Day. Dunbar 40, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0
Garfield Hts. 24, E. Cle. Shaw 21
Kettering Alter 31, Day. Chaminade Julienne 6
Spencerville 54, Delphos Jefferson 7
Springfield 48, Clayton Northmont 7
Tol. Waite 26, Tol. Woodward 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
