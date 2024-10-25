Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Arlington 41, Arcadia 7

Can. Cent. Cath. 54, Louisville Aquinas 7

Chillicothe Huntington 27, Frankfort Adena 21, OT

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 36, Warren JFK 15

Cols. Marion-Franklin 24, Columbus South 8

Cols. Northland 17, Cols. Beechcroft 14, OT

Day. Dunbar 40, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0

Garfield Hts. 24, E. Cle. Shaw 21

Kettering Alter 31, Day. Chaminade Julienne 6

Spencerville 54, Delphos Jefferson 7

Springfield 48, Clayton Northmont 7

Tol. Waite 26, Tol. Woodward 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

