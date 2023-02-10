X
Dark Mode Toggle

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apple Creek Waynedale 50, Dalton 30

Arlington 56, Vanlue 20

Bellevue 39, Norwalk 36

Bellville Clear Fork 42, Sparta Highland 26

Berlin Center Western Reserve 48, Canfield S. Range 43

Berlin Hiland 49, Millersburg W. Holmes 42

Bishop Watterson 65, Bishop Ready 38

Brookfield 74, Andover Pymatuning Valley 36

Bryan 58, Swanton 26

Canfield 56, Poland Seminary 37

Cardington-Lincoln 51, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 49

Castalia Margaretta 50, Oak Harbor 19

Coldwater 56, Delphos St. John's 18

Cols. DeSales 42, Bishop Hartley 35

Convoy Crestview 45, Van Wert Lincolnview 25

Cuyahoga Hts. 44, Chagrin Falls 27

Delphos Jefferson 42, Columbus Grove 23

Dola Hardin Northern 66, Waynesfield-Goshen 44

Doylestown Chippewa 56, Jeromesville Hillsdale 10

Edgerton 59, Hicksville 39

Elmore Woodmore 50, Pemberville Eastwood 26

Findlay 42, Notre Dame Academy 32

Findlay Liberty-Benton 76, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 5

Fostoria 65, Tontogany Otsego 13

Ft. Recovery 39, New Knoxville 29

Genoa Area 45, Rossford 40

Gibsonburg 45, Sandusky St. Mary 21

Girard 52, Kinsman Badger 33

Hanoverton United 61, Lisbon Beaver 18

Haviland Wayne Trace 49, Paulding 21

Holgate 28, W. Unity Hilltop 17

Huron 49, Willard 44

Kalida 52, Continental 22

Liberty Center 41, Metamora Evergreen 31

Malvern 66, Toronto 52

Massillon Tuslaw 49, Akr. Manchester 42

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 37, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19

Millbury Lake 52, Bloomdale Elmwood 38

Minster 55, New Bremen 36

New Middletown Spring. 67, Leavittsburg LaBrae 40

Olmsted Falls 64, Gates Mills Gilmour 35

Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Defiance 31

Perry 50, Lyndhurst Brush 45

Rockford Parkway 47, St. Henry 40

Rocky River 39, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 32

Salem 45, Massillon Jackson 39

Shelby 72, Ontario 39

Sherwood Fairview 60, Defiance Ayersville 40

Spencerville 62, Ada 44

Steubenville 69, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41

Stryker 43, Pettisville 39

Wapakoneta 49, Celina 37

Wauseon 45, Archbold 25

Youngs. Boardman 57, Youngs. Liberty 48

Youngs. Ursuline 48, Hubbard 24

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Day. Chaminade Julienne 47, Miamisburg 31

Lebanon 38, Fairfield 34

Division II=

Region 8=

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 59, Cin. Woodward 25

Division III=

Region 12=

Anna 41, Brookville 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Information sought on local ties to 1930 ‘tree sitting’ fad
2
Last of five original pediatricians at Children’s Medical Center of...
3
Oxford Seniors executive director to retire, applicants being sought
4
Entertainment guide: 5 local places to see concerts this month
5
‘Not In Middletown’: Task force seeks to stop gun violence in city
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top