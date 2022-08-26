Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Independence 28, Cle. Lincoln W. 6
N. Ridgeville 21, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Africentric vs. Cols. Linden-McKinley, ccd.
Cols. Beechcroft vs. Cols. St. Charles, ccd.
Cols. Briggs vs. Cols. Whetstone, ccd.
Cols. Centennial vs. South, ccd.
Cols. Independence vs. Cols. Hamilton Twp., ccd.
Cols. Mifflin vs. Cols. Bexley, ccd.
West vs. East, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Fairfield Perkins drop ceiling falls, injures one
2
Middletown mulls spending of remaining $14.6M in COVID-19 relief funds
3
Ballet dancers sue University of Cincinnati in sexual misconduct case
4
First sporting event at new Southwest Ohio mega-complex Spooky Nook...
5
What is a ‘zombie deer’? Sightings increase in Southern Ohio, Indiana