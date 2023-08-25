Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 13, Bedford 12
Avon Lake 37, Cle. Benedictine 15
Cols. Eastmoor 28, Cols. KIPP 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
