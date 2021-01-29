X

Thursday's Scores

news | Updated 13 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carey 68, New Riegel 54

Chardon 68, Painesville Harvey 55

Circleville Logan Elm 46, Amanda-Clearcreek 19

Clyde 57, Milan Edison 30

Huron 62, Castalia Margaretta 48

Millersport 78, Sugar Grove Berne Union 74

STVM 96, Cle. Benedictine 49

Sandusky Perkins 57, Sandusky 55

Tiffin Calvert 57, Fremont St. Joseph 40

Tiffin Columbian 65, Bellevue 57

Tol. Ottawa Hills 68, Pioneer N. Central 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.