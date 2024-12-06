Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 70, Akr. East 7
Albany Alexander 56, Wellston 14
Antwerp 45, Holgate 32
Ashland 43, Lexington 42
Ashland Crestview 40, Plymouth 19
Athens 55, Bloom-Carroll 24
Austintown-Fitch 64, Struthers 38
Bellaire 62, St Clairsville 47
Belmont Union Local 61, Cambridge 35
Belpre 59, Reedsville Eastern 12
Bidwell River Valley 56, Pomeroy Meigs 23
Canfield 65, Poland Seminary 27
Carey 47, Arlington 43
Celina 51, Wapakoneta 27
Columbiana 70, Leetonia 6
Columbus Grove 81, Harrod Allen E. 47
Convoy Crestview 66, Lima Cent. Cath. 3
Defiance Tinora 55, Continental 20
Eaton 48, Carlisle 42
Elida 63, Van Wert 42
Elmore Woodmore 41, Kansas Lakota 32
Elyria Cath. 67, Elyria Open Door 23
Fayetteville-Perry 51, Seaman N. Adams 37
Findlay Liberty-Benton 39, Arcadia 30
Ft. Loramie 57, Botkins 22
Genoa Christian 54, Mansfield Christian 46
Hanoverton United 43, E. Palestine 13
Hudson, Mich. 55, Gorham Fayette 40
John Marshall, W.Va. 69, Martins Ferry 62
Kenton 65, Lima Shawnee 47
Lakeside Danbury 50, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 22
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 70, Groveport Madison Christian 40
Lebanon 48, Cin. Turpin 34
Lima Bath 46, St Marys 37
Maumee 69, Rossford 34
McArthur Vinton County 49, Nelsonville-York 40
McComb 50, Van Buren 35
McDermott Scioto NW 29, S. Webster 26
Metamora Evergreen 49, Swanton 23
Mineral Ridge 60, Girard 55
Minster 37, Coldwater 33
Mowrystown Whiteoak 58, RULH 45
N. Baltimore 48, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 35
New Bremen 42, New Knoxville 28
New Riegel 43, Sandusky St. Mary 33
Oak Harbor 50, Fostoria 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Defiance 19
Paulding 47, Bryan 40
Peebles 41, Manchester 22
Portsmouth 58, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 29
Portsmouth 58, Hannan, W.Va. 29
Powell Olentangy Liberty 60, Dublin Coffman 44
Rockford Parkway 45, Delphos St John's 30
Sherwood Fairview 62, Hicksville 28
Spencerville 38, Delphos Jefferson 28
St. Henry (OH) 44, Ft. Recovery 42
Trenton Edgewood 49, Franklin 42
Union City Mississinawa Valley 61, New Madison Tri-Village 50
Vanlue 45, Ada 34
Waterford 63, Stewart Federal Hocking 55
Waynesfield-Goshen 59, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 38
Wellsville 53, Lisbon David Anderson 30
Wheelersburg 73, Beaver Eastern 33
Willard 56, Huron 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/