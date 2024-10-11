Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 50, Vienna Mathews 0
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28, Solon 19
Carlisle 21, Day. Oakwood 13
Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Painesville Riverside 14
Chardon 31, Mayfield 7
Cin. Country Day 41, Hamilton New Miami 8
Cin. Moeller 59, Batavia 3
Cin. Wyoming 41, Cin. Mariemont 6
Cle. E. Tech 32, Cle. JFK 8
Cols. Africentric 28, Cols. Independence 0
Copley 48, Barberton 27
Gates Mills Hawken 50, Orange 13
Kirtland 49, Chagrin Falls 0
Madison 44, Jefferson Area 6
Maple Hts. 40, Bedford 6
Medina Buckeye 59, Parma Normandy 13
Medina Highland 41, Richfield Revere 0
N. Olmsted 14, Bay (OH) 10
Pandora-Gilboa 55, Arcadia 13
Rocky River 28, Westlake 19
Rocky River Lutheran W. 23, Chesterland W. Geauga 20
Strongsville 50, Shaker Hts. 0
Youngs. Boardman 35, Warren Howland 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/