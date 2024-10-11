Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 50, Vienna Mathews 0

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28, Solon 19

Carlisle 21, Day. Oakwood 13

Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Painesville Riverside 14

Chardon 31, Mayfield 7

Cin. Country Day 41, Hamilton New Miami 8

Cin. Moeller 59, Batavia 3

Cin. Wyoming 41, Cin. Mariemont 6

Cle. E. Tech 32, Cle. JFK 8

Cols. Africentric 28, Cols. Independence 0

Copley 48, Barberton 27

Gates Mills Hawken 50, Orange 13

Kirtland 49, Chagrin Falls 0

Madison 44, Jefferson Area 6

Maple Hts. 40, Bedford 6

Medina Buckeye 59, Parma Normandy 13

Medina Highland 41, Richfield Revere 0

N. Olmsted 14, Bay (OH) 10

Pandora-Gilboa 55, Arcadia 13

Rocky River 28, Westlake 19

Rocky River Lutheran W. 23, Chesterland W. Geauga 20

Strongsville 50, Shaker Hts. 0

Youngs. Boardman 35, Warren Howland 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

