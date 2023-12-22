Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 50, Mogadore Field 46

Akr. Springfield 54, Ravenna 45

Beverly Ft. Frye 63, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 42

Cin. Aiken 63, Cooper, Ky. 55

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 48, Calvary Christian, Ky. 39

Cin. Elder 69, Cin. McNicholas 47

Cols. St. Charles 42, Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 36

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 67, Akr. Hoban 64

Crooksville 54, Granville Christian 31

Delta 49, Metamora Evergreen 40

E. Central, Ind. 53, Oxford Talawanda 35

E. Cle. Shaw 61, Cornerstone Christian 58

East 66, Grove City Christian 55

Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Pemberville Eastwood 34

Galion 69, Sparta Highland 58

Garfield Hts. Trinity 55, Mars, Pa. 53

Heartland Christian 77, Hanoverton United 38

Hillsboro 63, Batavia 44

Huntington, W.Va. 61, Ironton 57

Kettering Alter 49, Chantilly, Va. 30

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 49, Liberty Christian Academy 31

Liberty Center 58, Bloomdale Elmwood 52

Linsly, W.Va. 74, Proctorville Fairland 55

Louisville 53, Erie McDowell, Pa. 46

Millersport 53, Delaware Christian 49

Minford 71, Cols. Africentric 53

Montpelier 63, Pioneer N. Central 48

Morgan Co., Ky. 72, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 59

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 66, Leipsic 54

N. Ridgeville 68, Westlake 54

Norton 72, Lodi Cloverleaf 58

Ohio 78, Bowling Green Christian Academy 36

Peninsula Woodridge 51, Streetsboro 44

Portsmouth W. 55, Beaver Eastern 44

S. Webster 71, Raceland, Ky. 58

Shelby 61, Caledonia River Valley 60

Steubenville 85, Brooke, W.Va. 37

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 69, Medina 64

Tol. Scott 71, Collins, Ky. 65

Tol. St. Francis 39, Tol. Start 21

W. Unity Hilltop 65, N. Baltimore 61

West Branch, Pa. 67, Youngs. Liberty 27

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 45, Defiance 36

Youngs. East 68, Cle. John Adams 30

Zanesville Rosecrans 52, Tree of Life 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
3 Butler County communities to see miles of pipeline replaced
2
Read the letter given to Middletown Police Chief David Birk placing him...
3
Wilmington men thrown out of council meeting and arrested are awarded...
4
Butler County voters will see tax issues and more on March primary...
5
1 dead in Hamilton Mason Road crash involving 2 vehicles
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top