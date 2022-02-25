Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Noble-Whitley Home School, Ind. 64, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 54
W. Chester Lakota W. 72, Cin. Western Hills 62
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Medina Highland 52, Elyria 44
Division II=
Region 5=
Chardon 69, Perry 60
Region 8=
Cin. Indian Hill 52, Monroe 35
Cin. Woodward 97, Blanchester 49
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 51, Bishop Fenwick 42
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 61, New Richmond 51
Division III=
Region 12=
Anna 45, Spring. Greenon 38
Camden Preble Shawnee 67, Mechanicsburg 29
Day. Meadowdale 68, N. Lewisburg Triad 27
Lima Shawnee 50, Day. Stivers 39
Division IV=
Region 16=
Botkins 71, DeGraff Riverside 33
Russia 72, Newton Local 55
