Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Noble-Whitley Home School, Ind. 64, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 54

W. Chester Lakota W. 72, Cin. Western Hills 62

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Medina Highland 52, Elyria 44

Division II=

Region 5=

Chardon 69, Perry 60

Region 8=

Cin. Indian Hill 52, Monroe 35

Cin. Woodward 97, Blanchester 49

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 51, Bishop Fenwick 42

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 61, New Richmond 51

Division III=

Region 12=

Anna 45, Spring. Greenon 38

Camden Preble Shawnee 67, Mechanicsburg 29

Day. Meadowdale 68, N. Lewisburg Triad 27

Lima Shawnee 50, Day. Stivers 39

Spring. Shawnee 50, Day. Stivers 39

Division IV=

Region 16=

Botkins 71, DeGraff Riverside 33

Russia 72, Newton Local 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

